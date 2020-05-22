Maxine D. Payne Wellington
Died May 15, 2020
Maxine D. Payne Wellington, age 91, left to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later time. Interment will be at the Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch.
Maxine was born on February 26, 1929, in Wellsville, Ohio. She was the only daughter to William and Phyllis Payne and was the middle child between her brothers, Freddie and Carl. She met her husband of 69 years, Donald M. Wellington, in high school.
Maxine spent her life in service to her family. Her mother was ill and died five days before her wedding. For the first year of her married life, she went back and forth between her apartment and her father's house, helping out with brothers, father, husband and her first son. She moved with her husband and children to Tampa, FL, then to Atlanta, and finally, to Flowery Branch. Maxine loved gardening and traveling. She made friends wherever she went. She was a member of many bridge clubs and played a mean hand! Maxine was also a prolific crocheter. Every child and grandchild was given a crocheted afghan. She was known for her doilies, tea towels, afghans and many holiday decorations. She never let a holiday go by where she didn't decorate the house from top to bottom.
Maxine was known for her big smile and generous nature. She was a longtime member of and a volunteer at the Flowery Branch United Methodist Church.
Maxine is survived by children, Donald W. and Patricia Wellington of Marietta; Michael F. and Linda Wellington of Abilene, TX, Phyllis and Allen Stewart of Duluth; and Denise and Gregg Ellwanger of Newborn; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Dorothy Payne; brother-in-law, William and Lillian Wellington; many nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends and acquaintances who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by both brothers, husband and a grandson. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Maxine's name to the Oaks at Braselton Love Fund. Send to: Oaks at Braselton Love Fund, c/o Kathryn Aiello, 5373 Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton, GA 30548.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.