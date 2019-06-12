July 17, 1926-June 9, 2019

On June 9, 2019, Maxine Talley Bruce Barnes passed away peacefully at North Georgia Medical Center.

Visitation for friends and family will be held at Little and Davenport, Gainesville Georgia on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8pm. A remembrance of her life will be held at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am, with Dr. Tom Smiley officiating. An interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Barnes was born July 17, 1926 in Dawsonville Georgia. She was the youngest child of Etta Mae Conner Bruce and James Cletus Bruce and baby sister to three older brothers. She graduated Dawsonville High School in 1942 and began her career as a school teacher. Continuing her education, she received her masters from North Georgia College and taught for 40 years in the Dawson & Hall County School system where she left an indelible mark on so many young people that came under her tutelage in the fifth/sixth grades.

She married her high school sweetheart, Don Talmadge Barnes Sr. on February 23, 1947. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church for 31 years and joined Lakewood Baptist Church in 1983. She was very active in her church work continuing her love of children by teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and handling nursery responsibilities. During her summers off from school Maxine spent hours tending her gardens in her immense yard, once again nurturing young things to grow and bloom.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Etta Bruce; husband, Don Talmadge Barnes, Sr.; brothers, James C. Bruce, Walter Bruce, and Myron Bruce; Aunts, Pearl Nix, Alene Owen; Uncles, Frederick Conner, Robert Conner, Ulys Conner, Felton Conner and Clifton Conner; and great granddaughter Madeline Hope Cox.

She is survived by her son, Don T. Barnes, Jr and daughter in law Elizabeth Norment Barnes; grand- daughter Amanda Cox and her husband Lt. Col William Cox and three great grandchildren, Conner Cox, Lucy Grace Cox and Owen Cox.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to Lakewood Baptist Church in honor of Maxine Barnes.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 12, 2019