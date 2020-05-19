Maxine (Burrell) Tench
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Burrell Tench
Died May 16, 2020
Maxine Burrell Tench, age 79, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved