Maxine Burrell Tench
Died May 16, 2020
Maxine Burrell Tench, age 79, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
Died May 16, 2020
Maxine Burrell Tench, age 79, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 19, 2020.