Maxine Burrell Tench

Died May 16, 2020

Maxine Burrell Tench, age 79, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Level Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

