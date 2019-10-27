|
Mr. McArthur (Tom) Randolph was born May 12, 1948 in Jackson County. He was the son of the late Mr. John Franklin, Jr. and Mrs. Ruby C. Randolph. He departed this life on Wednesday, October 23 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his son, Marcus S. Randolph; two sisters, Gloria Jean Randolph and Molly Shadell Randolph. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at First Baptist Church 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Gainesville. The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in Gainesville. McArthur accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of First Baptist Church in Gainesville. He enjoyed hearing great preaching and singing. The last couple of months, he shared his testimony how God has healed his body. McArthur was an avid lover for cooking and catering. He was known as "Chef Tom." McArthur used his culinary skills at various restaurants in Hall County, Cleveland, and Harrison's in Murrayville, GA: L & K Cafeteria, Riverside Military Academy, Loretta's Restaurant, Big Bear in Cleveland and Hall County. He started a business in our community for 15 years, T & R Bar-B-Que, (the best barbeque in town). He worked for New Holland Mill, Southern Motors, Cargill for a limited amount of time. He leaves to cherish his loving memories and jokes to his devoted wife Cynthia D. Randolph, his children: Mrs. Krystal (Andre') Brooks, Mr. Chad McArthur (Gia) Randolph, and Lewis Randolph. His grandchildren: Tyson Randolph, Cameron Randolph, Aiyana Brooks, Kassie Randolph, Andre' Brooks. He has 6 brothers and 7 sisters: Mr. Boyd (Gloria) Randolph, John Franklin Randolph, III, Rev. Scotty (Vangie) Randolph of Athens, Phillip Randolph, Jeffery Randolph of Cincinnati, Ohio, Donald S. Randolph, Deborah Randolph, Belma Randolph, Mrs. Sandra (Hyziher) Glenn, Pamela Randolph, Mrs. Phyllis (Casper) Daniel, Misty Randolph, Mrs. Susan (Greg) Martin all of Gainesville. One uncle, Mr. Carl Yarbrough Jr. of Gainesville, and one Great Aunt-Mrs. Mildred Young-Brown of Atlanta. Some special friends: Ms. Brenda Daniel, Jerry Goss, Henry Underwood, B.B. Tate, Michael Young. A host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 27, 2019