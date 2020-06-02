Melody D. Brockhoft
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melody D. Brockhoft
Died May 26, 2020
Melody D. Brockhoft, age 59 of Flagstaff, died Tuesday, May 26. Services to honor and remember Melody will be provided to family and friends at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 3. Doors will open at 2:00 pm for a time of gathering and viewing, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 pm. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved