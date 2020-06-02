Melody D. Brockhoft

Died May 26, 2020

Melody D. Brockhoft, age 59 of Flagstaff, died Tuesday, May 26. Services to honor and remember Melody will be provided to family and friends at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 3. Doors will open at 2:00 pm for a time of gathering and viewing, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 pm. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.



