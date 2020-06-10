Melrose A. Muir

Died May 10, 2020

In Loving memory of Melrose A. Muir who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Mother's Day, May 10th 2020. Mel fought a long hard battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband Robert Muir and children, Cheryl, David, and Sue, along with five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bob and Mel moved to North Georgia after living all over the country because of her love of the mountains. Mel was a talented artist and we all have pieces of her work in our homes to remember her. Her family would like to thank her friends in Gainesville for all that they did to make her last days special. Mel will be laid to rest in her hometown of Tennessee.

