Merdean Jarrard Forrester, age 76 of Gainesville died Tuesday October 29, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Mrs. Forrester was born February 14, 1943 in Augusta, Georgia to the late John Marvin & Cleo Chambers Jarrard. She retired after 15 years of service as a cafeteria worker at Riverbend Elementary School. After her retirement, she was a homemaker. Music was her passion singing praises to her Lord, she was always ready & prepared to sing. She was a current member of the First Baptist Church of Lula. She was a longtime member of Eastview Baptist Church, where she raised her family and loved to sing. She also traveled and sang all over in the gospel group Greener Pastures. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lamar ""Shorty"" Forrester; brothers, Dillard Jarrard, Price Jarrard, Roy Jarrard, Willis Jarrard & Homer Jarrard; sisters, Dessie Alexander & Dorothy Whitaker. Survivors include, sons & daughters in law, Kenneth Lamar & Becky Forrester, Rev. Doug & Gail Forrester, Jeff & Pam Forrester all of Gainesville, grandchildren, Patrick Forrester, Crissy Forrester, Stephanie Forrester, Kimberly Forrester (Evan) Bartlett & Wesley (Liz) Forrester; one great grandchild on the way; special niece and husband, Marie & Ron Chin Sue of Clermont; special nephew and wife, Floyd and Judy Higdon of Lula. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday November 1, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Poole, & Rev. Doug Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday October 31, at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be sent to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Pkwy Suite 222 Gainesville. Online condolences may be made to the family at wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Merdean Jarrard Forrester.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 31, 2019