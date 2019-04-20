Mrs. Merridy Wulz Gram, 71, of Gainesville passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Merridy was born on January 5, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Donald Lawrence and Dorothy Jane Lodge Wulz. Although born in Milwaukee, she grew up in St. Louis and then moved to Bronxville, New York her senior year of high school. She attended Central College in Pella, Iowa where she met the love of her life, John A. Gram. The next year she transferred to the University of Georgia where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority.

While serving in the US Army, John was assigned to the NATO element in Izmir, Turkey. Merridy moved to Izmir and they were married there on September 6, 1969. They remained in Izmir for 2 years before moving back to Georgia, where John attended law school at the University of Georgia.

Merridy and John then moved to Gainesville, where Merridy raised their four children- Mark, Christina, Stephen and David. Merridy had such a great love for her family and loved all the joys that came with raising her children. Through her 20-plus consecutive years of having at least one child in the Gainesville City School System, Merridy developed cherished relationships with countless people throughout the community.

Merridy worked as a preschool teacher at Candler Street Kindergarten located on Candler Street in Gainesville. She loved retail and later went to work for The Brass Key, Allen Waters Inc., The Woodpecker Basket Works and Cozy Corner until she retired.

Merridy was a member of the Chattahoochee Study Club, and she was involved with the Gainesville Cotillion. She loved to plant geraniums all around her home and watch them bloom. She also loved taking long walks in her neighborhood with her dogs.

The family would love to extend a very special Thank You to Amber Burce who was a very caring friend and devoted caregiver to Merridy.

Merridy is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Gram; son and daughter in law, Mark and Tracey Gram; daughter, Christina Gram; son, Stephen Gram; son and daughter in law, David and Brooke Gram; 4 grandchildren, Will, Sarah Bates, Walker, and McClees; brother, Greg Wulz; sister, Janelle W. Hamblin; brother, Jeff Wulz and a number of other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to the .



Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary