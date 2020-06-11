Michael A. Penn
Michael A. Penn, age 68 of Buford, died Wednesday, June 10. Mr. Penn has been cremated and a family service will be held later. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.