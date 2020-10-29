Michael "Max" Carter Davidson
Died October 24, 2020
Michael Carter Davidson, 54, died on October 24, 2020, in San Francisco, California, his home of over 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Don & Coraleen Davidson; maternal grandparents Clarence & Cleo Edmondson; and paternal grandparents Don & Grace Davidson.
Mike graduated from Gainesville High School in 1984 where he enjoyed theatre and art, two of the driving forces which remained with him all his life. He spent summers at the Highlands Playhouse in Highlands, NC, and Town and Gown Theatre in Athens, GA, while earning his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Georgia. He taught at Kenyon College in Ohio and worked for the American Conservatory Theatre and San Francisco Opera. An artist in his own right, many friends and family are honored to own pieces of his work. His talents were wide ranging, from behind the scenes in costume and set design to front and center, singing and acting. He was a joy to be with and could coax a huge grin out of the most serious of characters with his wit, humor and antics. If that didn't work, there was always a good old-fashioned prank phone call.
His kindness and love will never leave us. He is survived by his sister, Christy Moore (Barry) of Buford, GA; beloved nephew, Will Moore of Atlanta, GA; aunts Elaine Smithgall (John), Atlanta, GA; Wanda Whidby (Richard), Cumming, GA; Dorothy Sandy (Ken), Danville, CA; Diane Vaughan (Harley), Newnan, GA; Donna Davidson, Westerly, RI; uncle Dan Davidson (Julie) Schaumburg, IL; and many dear cousins and close friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
); the Palliative Care Fund at Laguna Honda Hospital, 375 Laguna Honda Boulevard, San Francisco, CA, or the charity of your choice
.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com