Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael D. "Mike" Latty Obituary
Michael D. "Mike" Latty, age 61, of Suwanee, formerly of Gainesville, died Tuesday, August 13, after a sudden illness. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25, at 2:00 p.m., at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Sally and Gary Latty; sister, Judy McGee. He is survived by his son, Ryan Latty, Cleveland; granddaughter, Olivia Reece Latty; brother, Alan Latty, Rayle; and his Anchor Alarm Family. Mike was born in Gainesville, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was the owner of Anchor Alarm Center, GBFAA President and a member of GELSSA. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 22, 2019
