Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Gannon

Died May 9, 2020

Michael Gannon, age 36, of Cumming, died Saturday, May 9. A private funeral mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with interment following at Sawnee View Gardens. You may view the mass Friday, May 15, beginning at 3:00 p.m. from the following link: https://youtu.be/6eZEoxU9mBY

Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store