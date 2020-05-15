Michael Gannon
Michael Gannon
Died May 9, 2020
Michael Gannon, age 36, of Cumming, died Saturday, May 9. A private funeral mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with interment following at Sawnee View Gardens. You may view the mass Friday, May 15, beginning at 3:00 p.m. from the following link: https://youtu.be/6eZEoxU9mBY
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 15, 2020.
