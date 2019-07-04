April 14, 1932-July 1, 2019

Michael (Mick) Gleason, formally of Columbus Grove, OH passed away at age 87 on July 1, 2019 in Cornelia, Georgia.

He was born on April 14, 1932 in St. Mary's, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zahrend) Gleason and the late Clarence Gleason, Michael served in the Air Force in the Korean War.

He was the beloved husband of Mrs.Kyle Gleason and the late Maxine (Diller) Gleason. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Gleason; and brother, Dan (Jean) Gleason. Michael is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Tom) White; stepsons, Steven Mann and Todd Mann; stepdaughter, Sarah (Carl) Sipe; sister, Marlene Kindle; grandchildren, Krista (Wayne) Marsingill, Kacie White, Damon Mann, Sean Mann, and Haley Sipe; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was a member at Refuge Baptist Church and a former member at Redwine United Methodist Church.

In Lieu of flowers, those who wish, may donate in Michael's name to the Michael Gleason Memorial Account at any Wells Fargo Bank.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Redwine United Methodist Church, 3285 Poplar Springs Rd, Gainesville, Georgia, 30507. Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 4, 2019