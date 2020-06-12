Michael Mospanyyuk
Died June 7, 2020
Michael Mospanyyuk, age 58, died Sunday, June 7. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church in Suwanee. Interment follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.