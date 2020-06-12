Michael Mospanyyuk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Mospanyyuk
Died June 7, 2020
Michael Mospanyyuk, age 58, died Sunday, June 7. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church in Suwanee. Interment follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved