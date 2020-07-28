Michael Phillip Harbold
Died July 16, 2020
Michael Phillip Harbold, age 66, of Alto, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Michael was born July 21, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a 1971 graduate of North Hall High School. He was a truck driver for Palmer Trucking and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Virleen (Tumlin) Harbold and a daughter, Kathy Ferguson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sheila (Potts) Harbold of Alto; father, Raymond Harbold; daughter and son-in-lse, Crystal and Scott Hulsey of Lula; daughters, Amber Pass of Flowery Branch, and Amanda Potts of Alto; grandson and wife, Caleb and Alyssa Ferguson of Cleveland; grandchildren, Ashli Pass, Felicia Pass, Anna Rose Pass and Daniel Pass; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Brooklyn Ferguson; sister, Rayna Hoagland
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
