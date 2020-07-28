1/1
Michael Phillip Harbold
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Phillip Harbold
Died July 16, 2020
Michael Phillip Harbold, age 66, of Alto, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Michael was born July 21, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a 1971 graduate of North Hall High School. He was a truck driver for Palmer Trucking and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Virleen (Tumlin) Harbold and a daughter, Kathy Ferguson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sheila (Potts) Harbold of Alto; father, Raymond Harbold; daughter and son-in-lse, Crystal and Scott Hulsey of Lula; daughters, Amber Pass of Flowery Branch, and Amanda Potts of Alto; grandson and wife, Caleb and Alyssa Ferguson of Cleveland; grandchildren, Ashli Pass, Felicia Pass, Anna Rose Pass and Daniel Pass; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Brooklyn Ferguson; sister, Rayna Hoagland
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved