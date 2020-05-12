Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Ridings

Died May 10, 2020

Michael Ridings, age 73, of Alpharetta, died Sunday, May 10. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

