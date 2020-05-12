Michael Ridings
Michael Ridings
Died May 10, 2020
Michael Ridings, age 73, of Alpharetta, died Sunday, May 10. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
