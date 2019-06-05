Services Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville , GA 30504 (770) 287-8227 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Funeral service 5:30 PM Resources More Obituaries for Michael Sonen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Sonen

1961 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Michael Sonen, 57, of Dahlonega, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence.



Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Bobby Hall and Mark Cromer will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.



Born on Sept. 19, 1961 in San Antonio, TX he was the son of Maria Adamé Salas. SFC Sonen was an Active Duty member of the Army National Guard currently serving as a Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer at the University of North Georgia. He has served in the military for 34 years. Mr. Sonen was a member of the church of Christ.



He is preceded in death by his father, N.J. Salas and grandmother, Lola Adamé.



Mr. Sonen is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bettina Rogers Sonen; daughter, Sierra Lin Sonen of Dahlonega; son, Michael Alexander Sonen (Caroline) of Gardendale, AL; son, James Keith Rogers of Dahlonega; mother, Maria Adamé Salas of Dahlonega; sister, Ida Salas Brown (Chris) of Dahlonega, sister, Diane Salas Hayes (Russ) of Dallas; brother, David Salas (Sage) of Dallas; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 1 great-niece and 3 great nephews and a number of other relatives.



