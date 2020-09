Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Ann Wood Garner

Died August 28, 2020

Mildred Ann Wood Garner, age 79, of Kingsland, Georgia, formerly of Clarkesville, died Friday, August 28th. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 1st from the Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel, Demorest.

