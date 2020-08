Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Ann Masters Smith

Died August 10, 2020

Mildred Ann Masters Smith, age 67 of Alto, died Monday, August 10th. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 pm, Tuesday, August 11th at the Nelms Family Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

