Mildred Chastain Andrews Brewer went home on Saturday December 21, no more suffering, no more pain to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born May 5, 1934 in Hall County to Sidney and Lula Belle Grier Chastain. Mildred lived 20 years in Habersham County, when her parents moved there with the new Lumite factory. She graduated from North Habersham High School and continued some education at Piedmont College. Mildred married Moyce Andrews, and they moved to Hall County to reside the rest of their lives. After Moyce died Mildred married William Brewer, he also preceded her in death. Mildred retired as dietitian from Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company. She was known as a cook, caregiver and servant to others. She loved her family, gospel music, singings, her church family at Bethany Baptist Church and her Lord. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and son-in-law, J.W. Satterfield. Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Dodd Satterfield, stepdaughter, Angela Brewer (Ronnie) Morris, grandchildren, Andy Wallis, Daphne Wallis Dale, step-grand-daughter Amy (Robby) Williams, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to those that gave comfort and care to Mildred and her family at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.Visitation for Mrs. Brewer will be held Thursday December 26, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday December 27, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Lamar Purcell and Rev. Terry Rice will officiate. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund or The Gideons. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 25, 2019