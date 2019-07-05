Mildred Gailey, 88, of Gainesville passed away July 3, 2019 following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Daren Cain and Rev. Dwayne Ryals officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 5th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Born on May 2, 1931 in Gainesville she was the daughter of the late Johnny Lee and Rosa Lee Sears Truelove. She was retired from Singer where she worked in Management. Mrs. Gailey was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gailey is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Roger Wayman Gailey; brother, Lee Truelove and many other sisters in law and brothers in law.

Mrs. Gailey is survived by her daughter, Penny Brown of Gainesville; son and daughter in law, Gary and Melinda Gailey of Cleveland; granddaughter Rosemary and Blake Hancock of Lula; grandson, Daniel and Lauren Gailey of Alta Loma, CA; grandson, Dylan Gailey of Cleveland; great grandson, Grady Hancock of Lula and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly.

In lieu of lowers the family requests donations be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 5, 2019