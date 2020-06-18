Mildred Hammond "Millie" Brackett
1928 - 2020
Mildred Hammond Brackett
Died June 5, 2020
Millie Brackett, aged 91, passed away at Willow Brook Court of Lanier Village Estates on June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father (Merle Hammond), mother (Alice Hammond), brother (Donovan Hammond) and sister (Edith Hammond Humphrey Mielke). She is survived by her loving husband Ted, son William (Martha), niece and nephews Julie Humphrey Vega, Mark Humphrey and Jeff Hammond, and by several cousins.
Millie was born in Akron, Ohio on August 9th, 1928, graduated from Kenmore High School with honors, and attended the University of Akron, graduating in 1950 with a BS in Education (Primary Grades). She played clarinet in band and orchestra, sang in the chorus and acted in drama club productions. While at Akron U, she met her future husband Ted, in June, 1947, beginning a 73-year relationship. They were married on August 4th, 1950.
Millie taught school in Wadsworth and Akron, Ohio prior to the birth of son Bill. She was very active in her church, beginning with the Methodist Youth Fellowship and continuing in the United Methodist Women, held many offices in her church, including lay leader, and chaired many committees.
Millie followed her husband wherever his job took them, Akron, Minneapolis, Columbus, and Roswell, Georgia, retiring to Gainesville, Georgia. Millie was a Cub Scout den mother, a 75-year member of the Ohio Eastern Star, Triangle Chapter 592, and a member and state officer of the Ohio Federated Women's Clubs. Millie and Ted moved to Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, Georgia in June, 2001 and became active members of that new community. Vision problems slowed her, but she became an officer in the Greater Hall County Chapter for the Visually Impaired. Millie's remains were cremated at the Hillside Chapel of Gainesville. Interment and celebration of life services are on hold, pending the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
Millie loved everyone and was a compassionate, caring friend, always with a radiant smile.
Memorial gifts should be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville GA 30506, discretionary fund.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
