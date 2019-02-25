|
Died Feb. 25, 2019
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Mildred I. Davis, 85, of Gainesville. Rev. Randy Crowe and Rev. Eric Jones will officiate.
Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Davis passed away February 25, 2019.
A native of Banks County, Mrs. Davis was the daughter of the late, Ernest and Eunice (Allen) Boling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Davis; sisters, Louise Tench, Ernestine Ash and
Vera Boling. Mrs. Davis was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Survivors include, sons and daughters in law, Steve and Nancy Davis, Gainesville, Scott and Lynn Davis, Murrayville; daughter and son in law, Susan and Eric Jones, Hull, GA.; grandchildren, Rachael Davis, Dakota Davis, Rebecca Davis, Ariel Jones, Aaron Jones and Alex Jones; several nieces and nephews.
Wards Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019