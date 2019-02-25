Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred I. Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred I. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred I. Davis Obituary
Died Feb. 25, 2019

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Mildred I. Davis, 85, of Gainesville. Rev. Randy Crowe and Rev. Eric Jones will officiate.

Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Davis passed away February 25, 2019.

A native of Banks County, Mrs. Davis was the daughter of the late, Ernest and Eunice (Allen) Boling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Davis; sisters, Louise Tench, Ernestine Ash and
Vera Boling. Mrs. Davis was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Survivors include, sons and daughters in law, Steve and Nancy Davis, Gainesville, Scott and Lynn Davis, Murrayville; daughter and son in law, Susan and Eric Jones, Hull, GA.; grandchildren, Rachael Davis, Dakota Davis, Rebecca Davis, Ariel Jones, Aaron Jones and Alex Jones; several nieces and nephews.

Wards Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now