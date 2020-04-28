|
Mildred Montine Roberts Propes
Died April 27, 2020
Mildred Montine Roberts Propes, age 84, of Flowery Branch, passed away Monday April 27, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow County Campus from an extended illness.
Due to the current pandemic no visitation will be held, a Graveside service will be held Tuesday April 28, at 2:00pm in Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Drewery Loggins officiating.
Mildred was a woman of faith and loved her family dearly. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent homemaker; having all of her children and grandchildren living close by there were many fond memories made and time spent at Mamaw's house. She loved cooking big meals and having a house full to serve. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Propes is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Wanda & Leon Willis of Flowery Branch, son Marty Propes of Flowery Branch, daughter and son-in-law Donna & Glenn McFall of Flowery Branch, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to everyone at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Barrow and Braselton, Hospice of NGMC, Homestead Hospice, and caregivers at The Waterford at Oakwood Memorial Park Funeral Home.
2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 28, 2020