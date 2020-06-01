Mildred Norrell

Died May 30, 2020

Mildred Norrell, age 79, of Dahlonega died, Saturday, May 30.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM Monday and 9:00 AM until the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

