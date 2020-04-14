|
|
Mildred Vaughters, 74, of Dawsonville passed away Monday April 13, following a period of declining health.
Born August 12, 1945, in Lumpkin County, to the late Raleigh and Bonnie Grizzle Fortner, she had lived in Dawson County most of her life. Along with her husband, they owned and operated Vaughters Tractor Company. Mildred enjoyed playing golf and gardening. A member of Bethel Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, Melvin and Janie Fortner.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Albert Vaughters, Dawsonville; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Neal Gilreath, Cleveland; sister-in-law, Helen V. Bearden, Dawsonville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Clayton and Mahala Vaughters, Dawsonville; and a number of other relatives.
Because of the current social environment, the family will hold a private service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 14, 2020