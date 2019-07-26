|
Milton Benefield, 81, of Flowery Branch passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Born in Gainesville, Ga., to Oscar and Rose Benefield, Milton lived his entire life in Hall County. A dedicated family man who owned and operated M&M Egg Co., he worked hard to provide for his wife and children. Over the course of his life, he was a member of Emmanuel and Chicopee Baptist churches.
Milton is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Benefield; his parents, Oscar and Rose Benefield; and his sister, Louise McGinnis. He is survived by his children and their families: Joel and Kim Benefield, Joey, Milton, and Reyna Benefield, and Myles Bennett; Kevin Benefield and Whitney Tomasino; Susan and Keith Dargis, Katelyn Dixon, and Brittany and Emma Dargis; as well his sister, Jane Avera.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 26, 2019