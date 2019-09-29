|
|
Milton Candler Emrey, Jr. "CanMan", age 44, died Thursday, September 26, after an extended illness. Candler graduated from Lakeview Academy and attended North Georgia University where he played basketball. He is survived by his parents, Dianne Blackburn Emrey and Milton Emrey, his two 'Beautiful Angel' daughters, Sidney Jane Emrey and Sarah Candler Emrey, sister and brother in-law Kelley (Emrey) and Steve Clark, numerous wonderful aunts and uncles and beloved cousins. He had worked in carpentry all over the world, but specifically loved working in the West Indies. Please join us in celebrating Candler's life on Oct 5th from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. outside (inside if inclement weather) the Skylake Clubhouse at 122 Sautee Trail, Sautee Nachoochee, GA 30571. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnsandcolitisfoundation.org or 1.800.932.2423. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 29, 2019