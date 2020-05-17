Milton Darrell Jackson
Died May 14, 2020
Milton Darrell Jackson, age 62, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 14. Private graveside services will be held Sunday, May 17, at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Died May 14, 2020
Milton Darrell Jackson, age 62, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 14. Private graveside services will be held Sunday, May 17, at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 17, 2020.