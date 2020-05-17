Or Copy this URL to Share

Milton Darrell Jackson

Died May 14, 2020

Milton Darrell Jackson, age 62, of Nicholson, died Thursday, May 14. Private graveside services will be held Sunday, May 17, at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.

