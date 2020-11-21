Milton Randolph Purcell
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Randy Purcell passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Randy was born on April 25, 1930 in Henry County, Virginia to James Raymond and Mary Coleman Purcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence Purcell, in 2016. Surviving are Linda Purcell Williams of Gainesville, GA; James Purcell of Hoover, AL; and Robert Purcell of Boise, ID. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; sister Nelda Fay Purcell of Penhook, VA; and brothers James Eugene Purcell and Donald Ray Purcell, both of Martinsville, VA. He had a brother, Robert, who died as an infant.
Randy grew up in Martinsville, Virginia and graduated Spencer-Penn school. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed mostly in Japan. After the war, he returned home and earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia. After college, he worked as an accountant and internal auditor at Southern Railway, DeKalb County, and Georgia State University. While working for Southern Railway, he met Florence Moehring. The two were married in 1962, and soon after made their home in Avondale Estates, Georgia, where they raised three children. In retirement, the couple moved to Bethlehem, Georgia and travelled to New England, the Pacific Northwest, and Alaska among other places. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2012, and two years later moved in with their daughter and family in Gainesville, Georgia.
His children will remember Randy as a dedicated husband and father, who loved to serve others. He was committed in his Christian faith and was a deacon at Columbia Presbyterian, a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, and later First United Methodist in Bethlehem.
As a young man he loved sailing and boating. As a father, he took his family on vacations in a pop-up camper to the North Carolina mountains, fishing on Georgia lakes, swimming off Florida beaches, and Thanksgiving visits to his family home in Virginia. He loved being outdoors in his coveralls, taking care of yard work or fixing the fan belt on your car at night while you held the flashlight.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).