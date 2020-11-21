1/1
Milton Randolph "Randy" Purcell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Randolph Purcell
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Randy Purcell passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Randy was born on April 25, 1930 in Henry County, Virginia to James Raymond and Mary Coleman Purcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence Purcell, in 2016. Surviving are Linda Purcell Williams of Gainesville, GA; James Purcell of Hoover, AL; and Robert Purcell of Boise, ID. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; sister Nelda Fay Purcell of Penhook, VA; and brothers James Eugene Purcell and Donald Ray Purcell, both of Martinsville, VA. He had a brother, Robert, who died as an infant.
Randy grew up in Martinsville, Virginia and graduated Spencer-Penn school. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed mostly in Japan. After the war, he returned home and earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia. After college, he worked as an accountant and internal auditor at Southern Railway, DeKalb County, and Georgia State University. While working for Southern Railway, he met Florence Moehring. The two were married in 1962, and soon after made their home in Avondale Estates, Georgia, where they raised three children. In retirement, the couple moved to Bethlehem, Georgia and travelled to New England, the Pacific Northwest, and Alaska among other places. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2012, and two years later moved in with their daughter and family in Gainesville, Georgia.
His children will remember Randy as a dedicated husband and father, who loved to serve others. He was committed in his Christian faith and was a deacon at Columbia Presbyterian, a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, and later First United Methodist in Bethlehem.
As a young man he loved sailing and boating. As a father, he took his family on vacations in a pop-up camper to the North Carolina mountains, fishing on Georgia lakes, swimming off Florida beaches, and Thanksgiving visits to his family home in Virginia. He loved being outdoors in his coveralls, taking care of yard work or fixing the fan belt on your car at night while you held the flashlight.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Davenport Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved