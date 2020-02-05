Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Milton Thomas "M.T." Lyle Jr.


1928 - 2020
Milton Thomas "M.T." Lyle, Jr., 91 of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, February 1, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. His family was by his side as he entered his Heavenly home. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Lyle was the son of the late Milton Thomas (Sr.) and Pearl Brown Lyle. Mr. Lyle served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Gainesville. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years Gladys Turk Lyle, daughter Connie Lyle Mauntler (Tim) and son Tim Lyle (Christina), grandchildren Tiffany and Justin Lyle. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Northeast Georgia and to the Nurses, Doctors, and staff of the 4th floor North Tower for their compassion and wonderful care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday February 7, in the Chapel of Little and Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Stacy Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville with military honors and Rev. Stacy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Thursday February 6, from 4:00 p.m. Until 8:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home; However, donations are encouraged for the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Milton "M.T." Lyle, Jr. Donations may be sent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3650 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. On line condolences can be made at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 5, 2020
