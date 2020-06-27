Minerva Elizabeth Lance
Died June 25, 2020
Minerva Elizabeth "Libby" Lance age 85 of Lula, died Thursday June 25. Graveside services were held on Friday June 26 at 4:00 p.m. in Gillsville Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died June 25, 2020
Minerva Elizabeth "Libby" Lance age 85 of Lula, died Thursday June 25. Graveside services were held on Friday June 26 at 4:00 p.m. in Gillsville Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.