Aug. 21, 1921-May 5, 2019

Mrs. Minnie E. Gillespie, 97, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Gillespie was a lifelong resident of Hall County and was born on August 21, 1921 to the late Seaborn and Onie Pinson Ellis. She was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James S. Gillespie; sisters, Mae Alberson and Margaret Hulsey; brothers, Dag Ellis and Guy Ellis.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Elouise and Charles Lee, Louise and Bobby Ray, Darlene and George Tompkins, all of Gainesville; sons, Charles Gillespie and Ricky Gillespie, both of Gainesville; 13 grandchildren and spouses, 27 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Trevor Stevens and Rev. Franklin Grant will officiate. Interment will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.