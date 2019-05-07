Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie E. Gillespie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Minnie E. Gillespie Obituary
Aug. 21, 1921-May 5, 2019
Mrs. Minnie E. Gillespie, 97, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Gillespie was a lifelong resident of Hall County and was born on August 21, 1921 to the late Seaborn and Onie Pinson Ellis. She was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James S. Gillespie; sisters, Mae Alberson and Margaret Hulsey; brothers, Dag Ellis and Guy Ellis.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Elouise and Charles Lee, Louise and Bobby Ray, Darlene and George Tompkins, all of Gainesville; sons, Charles Gillespie and Ricky Gillespie, both of Gainesville; 13 grandchildren and spouses, 27 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Trevor Stevens and Rev. Franklin Grant will officiate. Interment will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now