Minnie Lou Scoggins Seagraves Knight
Died June 10, 2020
Minnie Lou Scoggins Seagraves Knight, age 95, died June 10. A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. A service celebrating the life of Minnie Knight will be held at a later date at Whitfield's Funeral Homes South Chapel. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.