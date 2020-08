Or Copy this URL to Share

Minnie Ramey Tuggle

Died August 13, 2020

Minnie Ramey Tuggle, age 92, of Sugar Hill, died Thursday, August 13th. A private burial will be at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. A private family viewing will be held; there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



