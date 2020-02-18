|
|
Mischelle Marie Potts, age 54 of Dahlonega, left this world to be with the Lord on January 30 at 11:32 p.m. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 17, 1965 to James and Anne Potts. As a philanthropist, Mischelle's passions were helping those in need; especially women who possessed a feeling of destitute. She would restore their self-significance and ambition. Alongside helping people, she was an advocate for animals, especially dogs and her recent found love of birds. There is not one person who cannot attest to her nurturing and generous nature. "Mischelle was a firecracker full of personality, her laugh contagious, her generosity unmeasurable and her love for others true and strong" said her family. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father James and Anne Potts; brother, Carl Potts; sister, Valetia Potts; her beloved dog, Lil Dude. Surviving are her Fiancé, Ronald Cartledge; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and John Foster; Step-daughters and son, Helen Cartledge, Frania Cartledge, Sophia Cartledge and George Cartledge; Grandchildren- Justin Duffey, Kolby Duffey, Klayton Cartledge and Aurora Williams; Brother, John Callaway; Sister, Frances Potts; Nephews and nieces, John Potts Jr, Ryan Andrews, Cassie Harrison, Jared Potts, Caleb Potts, Olivia Potts, Lauren Potts, Anthony Potts, Amber Potts, Deanna Potts, Cody Potts, Nikki Potts, Fiona Potts, Gwen Potts, Kyler Potts, Jewel Potts, Ashley Davis and Christopher Hammond. in lieu of flowers donations may be made at any BB&T location in The Mischelle Potts Memorial Fund. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with services to follow at 4:00 p.m. at The Dahlonega Funeral Home, 20 Gibson Rd Dahlonega. Arrangements by Dahlonega Funeral Home
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 18, 2020