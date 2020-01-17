|
Mongah "Jo" Haynes Young, 94, passed away Wednesday, January 15, at her home in Clermont. Mongah was born May 15, 1925 in Gainesville. She was married to the love of her life, James B. Young, Sr., for 74 years and he will be lost without her. Surviving along with her husband; are her beloved son, James Blanton Young, Jr. (Nanci) and devoted daughter Martha Young, along with grandson Peyton Young (Christina & great grandson Matteo). She was preceded in death by her parents F. Joe Haynes, Sr. and Florence Cantrell Haynes, brothers; Pierce Haynes, Howard Haynes, Gordan Haynes, Hoyt Haynes, Stuart Haynes, Jimmy Haynes, F Joe Haynes, Powell J. Haynes, Riley Haynes, Mel Duckett and John Duckett and sisters; Marie Haynes, Era Haynes, Pauline Haynes and Reba Haynes Gailey. She won Homemaker of the year and made the best peanut butter cookies you ever had. Her cooking and sewing skills were remarkable and she even made her own hats to wear to Concord Church where she was organist for 35 years. She had dad find her feathers to incorporate into her hat designs and made most of the clothes for her children during their school years. Many people took music lessons from her and her students brought her so much joy. Mongah was always active in her community in Eastern Star, PTA, Head Start, and Home Demonstration Club. Many thanks to the compassionate team of NEGA Medical Center Hospice. They were always there with help and comfort. Also, thanks to our caregiver Beverly. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you make a donation in her honor to . Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 17, 2020