Jean Longino Hiler, age 91 of Blairsville, GA, went to be with her Lord on October 13, 2020. Born on September 3, 1929, in Dallas, TX, she was the daughter of the late Colonels James Absolum Longino Sr. & Monica Farrar Longino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Douglas John Hiler; brother, James A. Longino Jr.; in-laws, Milo Joseph & Gertrude Downer Hiler; granddaughter, Monica Suzanne Godfrey; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Jean Hiler, without a doubt, believed in God and that God sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, into our world to live with and in believers, by the Holy Spirit, to receive eternal life! Being raised in the Salvation Army, as Corps Cadet she was published in The Young Soldier authoring the article Music and Its Place in Our Worship. Music continued to play a big role in her life. When Jean married Bob, an Air Force Sergeant, in 1952, they joined the Catholic Church & started a family having five children. She was a very active member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church of Gainesville, GA, & especially St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Blairsville, GA, where she loved volunteering as pianist/organist, choir leader/member, serving as cantor & lay Eucharistic Minister, fall festival worker, member of the Women's Guild and the Secular Franciscan Order to name a few. Jean's education consisted of a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology/Economics from Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA, Master of Education as an Educational Specialist and Doctor of Education Degree in Reading Education (minor-Educational Psychology) from University of Georgia, Athens, GA. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phil Delta Kappa, Phi Theta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Delta Pi, Outstanding Educators of America 1971, Who's Who in the South & Southwest 1986/87, Who's Who in the World 1997, Who's Who of American Women 1995/1996, International Reading Association, Georgia Sociological Association, The National Republican Congressional Committee, and Congressional Order of Merit 2006. Her employment history included: Insurance Rater for Allstate, Stewardess for United Airlines, Secretary for The Child Salvation Army, Typist for Civil Service & Selfridge AFB, Social Worker for Atlanta Family & Children's Services & Teaching. She taught at Riverbend Elementary & East Hall High Schools of Gainesville, GA before beginning her career with Gainesville Junior College in Oakwood, GA. From 1968-87, Jean was a faculty member of Gainesville Junior College; 1973-85 Chairman of Developmental Studies Program; 1975-87 Tenured Professor of Reading & Sociology; and 1986-87 Acting Chairman of the Division of Social Sciences. She was a speaker at conferences and a consultant for the Southern Regional Educational Board from 1975-83 and Gainesville College from 1987-95. In 1988, the Board of Regents of the University of Georgia conferred on Dr. Monica Jean Hiler the title of Professor Emerita of Reading & Sociology at Gainesville College. In 1987, Jean retired her teaching, but she did not retire her involvement in her community. She was appointed as a special advocate of the Juvenile Court of Union County, GA, 1994-96; church organist, pianist, and choir director 1964-82 & 1988-96; assistant church organist & pianist 1999-2011; President of the Church Women United of Georgia from 1992-94; named the 1994 Woman of the Year at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church of Blairsville, GA.; and 1995 St. Francis of Assisi of Blairsville, Outstanding Catholic Woman of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, GA, Well done, good and faithful servant. Matthew 25:21. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, baking blueberry & pecan pies, making blueberry, raspberry, apple, and peach jellies, many delicious cakes, sending cards, calling to check on people, praying, and visiting. Jean published poems, prayers, educational articles, and a book of her mother's devotional writings called Reflections: A Collection of Spiritual Messages written by Monica C. Farrar Longino. The love for her family was extraordinary and spending time with Bob and their five children was the joy of her life! Bob and Jean traveled the world from Korea, Australia, Israel, Italy, and Canada just to name a few! They enjoyed meeting new people and making lasting friendships. Surviving Monica Jean are her loving husband & best-friend of 68 years, Robert "Bob" Joseph Hiler; son, Robert "Bobby" James of Bella Vista, AR., grandchild, Robert Shane, and great grandchild Robert Seth; daughter, Deborah Jean (Dan) Godfrey of Toccoa, GA; son, Michael "Mike" Stephen (Rebecca) of Dahlonega, GA, grandchildren, Wendy Michelle, Kristin Elaine, Michael Stephen II (Oksana) and grandchildren, Joshua Dale, Celine Charlene, Michelle, and Jerome Jeramie; son, Frederick "Fred" Vincent (Cathy) of Cumming, GA, grandchildren-in-law, Nanci (Don) Tackett, great-grandchild-in-law, Adion; sister, C. Joan (Wayne) McMillan of Social Circle, GA, nephew, Mark (Beverly) Harrison; sister-in-law, Jane Howard Longino of Mobile, AL, niece, Jackie (Matthew) Davidson, nephew, Jimmy (Carmen-deceased) Longino III, nephew, Jerry (JoMae) Longino; and many more nieces & nephews. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October, 28, noon, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Blairsville, GA. The Celebrant is Fr. Richard Wise and Con-Celebrant, Fr. Mario Lopez. Interment will follow at the St. Clare Garden at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Jean Hiler's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church/ Music Department, Blairsville, GA or The Salvation Army.