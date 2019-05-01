Monica Turner, of Gainesville, Ga, died at her home Sunday, April 28, 2019, after an extended battle against ovarian cancer.

Born in Atlanta, Ga November 24, 1970 to C Eugene (Gene) and Joyce Johnson, Monica graduated from Campbell High School, Smyrna, Ga in 1988, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Furman University in 1992, and her Masters degree from University of South Carolina in 1995.

Monica and her beloved husband, Tommy, were married June 5, 1993, and made their home in Gainesville, where they have been active members of the community. Monica touched the lives of countless children as well as her co-workers as the speech/language pathologist at Lanier Elementary School in Hall County until her retirement in 2017.

She was known for her compassionate heart, living out her faith in Jesus Christ as she served in various capacities at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville.

Monica is survived by her husband, Tommy, her mother, Joyce, brothers Kevin, Kyle, and Clint, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville. A time of Celebration of Monica's life and visitation will follow in the fellowship hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lakewood Baptist Church 2235 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, Ga 30501. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary