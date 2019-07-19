Mrs. Montez Bagwell Cofer, age 97 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 following a brief illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Michael Reynolds will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Cofer was born November 23, 1921 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Emory Bagwell and Ruth Light Bagwell. She was retired from White Hall Laboratories (Pfizer) and was a member of West Hall Baptist Church. After her retirement she became known for her cooking skills for different gatherings and she was very active in her Church. Montez was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, W. J. (Dub) Cofer, her brothers & sisters-in-law, Alwin & Mildred Bagwell and Lamar & Ann Bagwell, her sister, Ellen Brown Pittman and her nephew, Wayne Bagwell.

Mrs. Cofer is survived by her sister, Evelyn Jones of Flowery Branch, her nieces and their husbands, Donna & Frank Duke of Flowery Branch, Beverly & Donnie Sheppard of Oakwood, Nedra & Mack Jones of Flowery Branch and Rebecca & Richard Tracy of Gainesville, her nephews and their wives, Darrell Brown of Flowery Branch, Benny & Susan Bagwell of Chestnut Mountain and Randall & Deb Jones of Flowery Branch and a number of other relatives.



