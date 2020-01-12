|
Mozelle Cooper Glover, age 96 of Gainesville passed away Friday January 10. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Glover was the daughter of the late Corbet and Inez Cantrell Cooper and was a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church. Known to most as "Zell", Mrs. Mozelle was a unique lady. She was independent, loving, and caring; doing anything in her power to help others. She had no biological children but "adopted" her nieces and nephews treating them as her own, always coming up with something special to do for them. There was a special train ride, trips to the mall, taking them Christmas shopping, and the exciting overnight stays with her. She was loved by all and will be missed by everyone. Survivors include her sister, Wynelle Ransom, Gainesville; sister-in-law, Wilda Cooper, Lawrenceville; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and a number of other relatives also survive. Mrs. Glover is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bronson "Bob" Glover; brothers, James L. Cooper, William H. "Buck" Cooper, sister-in-law, Lou Cooper, brother-in-law, Dr. James Ransom, nieces, Betty Ann Turner, Christian Faith Guthrie, nephew, Rick Cooper. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at The Landings and her special niece, Patsy Cooper for their love and care given to Mrs. Glover. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday January 13, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Johnny Knight and Rev. Stephen Guthrie will officiate. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery with Rev. Steve Merck officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday January 12 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 12, 2020