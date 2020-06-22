Myrtle Lee O'Shields
Myrtle Lee O'Shields
Died June 19, 2020
Myrtle Lee O'Shields, age 91, of Flowery Branch, died Friday, June 19. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home & Cemetery, Flowery Branch.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
