Myrtle Lee O'Shields

Died June 19, 2020

Myrtle Lee O'Shields, age 91, of Flowery Branch, died Friday, June 19. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home & Cemetery, Flowery Branch.

