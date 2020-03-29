Home

MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME - Blairsville
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Interment
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Myrtle Sandra Ryan


1941 - 2020
Myrtle Sandra Ryan Obituary
Mrs. Myrtle Sandra Ryan, age 78 of Winn Trail Blairsville formerly of Gainesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday march 26, at Sonshine Manor following an extended illness. She lived most of her life in Hall County and retired from North East GA Medical Center after twenty three years of service. Interment will be held on Monday March 30, at 11:00 a.m. from the Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville where she will rest next to her beloved husband Nicholas and her son David. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to a favorite in Myrtle's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 29, 2020
