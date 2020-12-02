Nadwa Saman Hadad, 84, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Gainesville, Georgia.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm.
The service will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church 1440 Pearce Circle Gainesville, GA 30501 on November 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
Nadwa was born in Rakham, Syiria on January 1, 1936. At a young age, as the oldest daughter, she helped her mother raise her five siblings. She taught herself how to read and write, which contributed to her strong character. She was a devoted Christian and attended her hometown church.
She was married to Yousef Daoud Hadad for 66 years and continued to be his devoted wife until her passing. She had 6 children. She was a pillar of strength for her children and husband. The success of her husband and children were, in large part, due to her commitment to supporting their ambitions.
She moved to Gainesville, GA to be with her husband and children. She proudly became an American Citizen, and she continued her dedication to the success of her children and grandchildren in the United States. She was the ultimate source of love for her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Yousef Daoud Hadad, her brother Ghanam Hadad, and her sister Mary Hadad.
Nadwa Is survived by her six children and their spouses: Nidal Hadad and his wife, Lina Issa; Omaima Fahed and her husband, Albert Fahed; Lina Muhanna and her husband, Nabil Muhanna; Ayham Hadad and his wife, Lamis Kawa; Sinan Hadad and his wife, Bushra Alzaraneh; and Maysoun Nadrous and her husband, Hasan Nadrous.
She is also survived by her 11 Grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to St. Michaels Catholic Church in Gainesville, GA, St. John Chrysostom Melkite Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA, or the Fox G1 Research Foundation.
