Ms. Nancy Estelle Barlowe age 93 of Talmo, passed away on Wednesday January 1, at her residence following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday January 4, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Bill Compton and Pastor Jon Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday January 3, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Nancy was born on October 26, 1926 in Gainesville, to the late Wesley Glen Loggins and Nancy Louisa Butts Loggins. She was a housewife and was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church in Clarkesville. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carlos B. Barlowe, son-in-law, J.T. Brown, and she was the last survivor of 6 siblings. Ms. Barlowe is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Glenda Davis (Phil) of Talmo, daughter, Velma Brown of Talmo, daughter and son-in-law, Carla Smith (Chuck) of Carnesville, son, Carlos Barlowe, Jr. of Talmo, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 8 great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
