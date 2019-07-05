Home

Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
Nancy Jeanne Smith Wiltsee


1943 - 2019
Nancy Jeanne Smith Wiltsee Obituary
Dec. 29, 1943-July 1, 2019
Nancy Jeanne Smith Wiltsee, age 75, of Pea Ridge Road, Cornelia, Georgia passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 29, 1943, Ms. Wiltsee was the daughter of the late Noel and Mogene Faulkner Smith. Growing up in College, Park, Georgia, she was the youngest child, spoiled by her parents and her brothers.
Ms. Wiltsee had a deep love of animals, especially horses, cats, dogs, deer, and bald eagles. She loved seeing woods and pastures, especially around her home. She was the primary caretaker of her family's home place, and she was most at peace there. Ms. Wiltsee was also the owner and operator of NSCom, where she did website design and hosting for numerous businesses throughout northeast Georgia.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Wiltsee is preceded in death by brother Max Faulkner Smith.
Ms. Wiltsee is survived by her son, Scott D. Wiltsee of Acworth; brother, Noel Starr Smith of Covington; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on a future date.
Those wishing may send condolences online at www.hillsidememorialchapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville. 706-754-6256.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 5, 2019
