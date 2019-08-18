|
Nancy Joan Hill House, Age 87, of Gainesville, died Thursday, August 15, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice.
Joan was born the youngest of seven children to Daisy and Howard Hill on January 10, 1932, in Maysville. She attended school in Gainesville through 8th grade and graduated as Valedictorian of her class from Maysville High School. Following high school, she attended Perry Business School. In 1952, she married Charles Robert House of Gillsville.
The couple lived in Greenville, SC and Washington, DC, during the Korean War subsequently settling in Atlanta where they resided for 38 years. Prior to the birth of their first child, Joan worked in various secretarial roles. She spent many years as a devoted wife and mother to her three children. She was an active member of Peachtree Baptist Church singing in the choir and participating in many activities. She also enjoyed ALTA tennis, garden club and decorating. Joan and Charles traveled extensively across the world.
In 1991 the couple retired to Gillsville, and finally moved to Gainesville, where she was an active member of First Baptist Church, Gainesville.
Joan is survived by her husband Charles and children Harriet Woodward, Robert House and wife Angela, Priscilla Stim and husband Andrew. Other survivors are her sister, Virginia Hopkins, seven grandchildren, and two grand-daughters in law.
The family would appreciate flowers or donations to the Ministry of Caring at First Baptist Church, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, GA 30501.
A graveside burial will take place on Thursday, August 22 at 9:30 am at Pine Grove Baptist in Gillsville, followed by a 1:00 p.m. memorial service at First Baptist Church, Gainesville, in the chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mark Green.
Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2019