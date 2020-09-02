1/1
Nancy Jordan Garland
1936 - 2020
Died August 28, 2020
Mrs. Nancy Jordan Garland, age 83, of Braselton went to her heavenly home to reside with Jesus on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bill Compton will officiate.
Mrs. Garland was born December 1, 1936 in Garvin, Oklahoma to Hollis and Elizabeth Jordan and the oldest of four children. Nancy worked for the State Mental Health Institute of Georgia for 30 years. A member of Eastern Star, she loved flowers and as a member of Belmont Baptist Church, she loved to sing, especially in the choir.
In 1951, at the age of 14, she met Weldon Don Garland and they married three months later on October 4, 1951. Over the next six years together they began their legacy with three children, David Charles, Karol Dawn and Tamara Kay Garland. Their legacy continues to this present day totaling seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Garland is survived by her husband, Weldon Garland; brother, James Jordan; sister, Martha & Junior Green; children, David & Barbara Garland, Dawn & Ronnie Fouts and Tamara & Mark Pierce; grandchildren, Jason & Megan Garland, Chad & Cheryl Garland, Bret & Christina Messer, Tiffany & Shane Lepock, Kristin & Seth Seagraves, Samantha & Luke Bishop and Autumn Wood; 15 great-grandchildren, 6 nieces; a nephew; 17 great-nieces and nephews; 25 great-great nieces & nephews; and 3 great-great-great nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund, 3635 Belmont Hwy, Gainesville, Georgia 30507, 770-532-4741.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
