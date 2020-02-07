|
Nancy Maierfeldt Parks, age 82 passed away Sunday, February 2, at home surrounded by family. Born in Florida on December 26, 1937, she was raised in Jacksonville, Florida by her parents, Gladys Walker Maierfeldt and William Carl Maierfeldt, Sr. She came to Brenau Academy in January 1953. After graduating with the class of 1955, she attended Brenau College until her marriage in 1957 to Leonard C. Parks, Sr., her husband of 63 years. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, William C. Maierfeldt, Jr. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Leonard C. Parks, Jr. (Jean), William Parks (Julie), daughter, Christine P. Murphy (Michael); grandchildren Elizabeth Parks, Emily Murphy (fiancé Tyler Popple), Andrew Parks (fiancé Madison Wreyford), Philip Murphy, Connor Parks, John Murphy and Elly Parks; and one great-grandson Jordan Parks. Married to a career Naval Officer, she managed eleven major household moves around the United States and Spain. Upon returning from Spain in 1977, she became a licensed real estate agent in Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. She was also a licensed real estate broker in Virginia. She retired from real estate to become a full-time grandmother in 1994 when she moved back to Gainesville. Nancy was very involved with activities at Grace Episcopal Church as a member of the Daughters of the King, Lay Reader and Chalice Bearer. Other activities included Tallulah Falls Study Club (Past President), Dig'N Sprig Garden Club, and a stitching group. She was a master at needlepoint. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church with family receiving friends afterwards in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 7, 2020