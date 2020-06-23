Nancy Ruff Ward
Died June 20, 2020
Nancy Ruff Ward, age 79, of Commerce, died Saturday, June 20. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Woffords Cross Road Baptist Church Cemetery, 299 Old Tennessee Highway, Cartersville, GA 30120. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 22nd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.